OnePlus 6T is a great budget-friendly buy at $300 (Up to $100 off)

B&H offers the OnePlus 6T 128GB Android Smartphone for $299.99 shipped. Originally $550, we’ve seen it trend between $350 and $400 at retailers like Amazon over the last few months. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention, as well. Notable features here include a budget-friendly price tag with a 6.4-inch display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 845 Quad-core processor. Those looking to capture images on-the-go will be pleased to see dual 16/20MP rear cameras along with a 16MP selfie lens and optical image stabilization. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings today and grab the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case at $13. This ultra-thin wrap has a nice bit of texture on the back but also doesn’t add too much bulk to your new mobile setup. The anti-slip design is great for ensuring your device is ready to rock at any moment. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t miss this notable deal on a Samsung Galaxy Buds+ bundle with a 9W Qi charging pad at $150. If you’re deep into the Android world, this bundle offers some great value that would certainly upgrade any setup.

OnePlus 6T features:

Unlock your OnePlus 6T with the fastest in-display fingerprint sensor on any smartphone. We are setting a new industry standard with our cutting-edge Screen Unlock technology. Dual Camera with image stabilization shoot clearer photos and optimized for low-light and portrait photography. Our highly rated 16 + 20 MP cameras both with f/1.7 aperture help you capture crystal-clear shots.

