ORIA’s 60-in-1 precision screwdriver kit is a DIY must at $12 (Reg. $20)

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $11.99 Prime shipped with the code HA7GWHNG at checkout. This is down from its $20 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Whenever I have to fix a computer, smartphone, or really anything around the house, I reach for my ORIA toolkit first. Seriously, you’ll find nearly every bit imaginable in there for smaller tasks, and the included case makes it super simple to keep things organized. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

This 21-piece kit is much smaller than today’s lead deal, but it also saves you a few bucks at the same time. Included here you’ll find a nice assortment of screwdrivers, tweezers, pry tools, and more, though the bits are fixed instead of interchangeable. At $9.50 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation for those who want to save a bit more.

If you already have a mini kit like the two options above, it might be time to reorganize the garage. CRAFTSMAN’s 5-drawer chest is a great way to do just that. We spotted a deal on this a few days ago, which drops it to $100 shipped from $179.

ORIA Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

ORIA 60 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set includes 56 precision specialty bits, magnetized driver handle, flexible extension, 1/4″ to 4 mm driver adapter, Which can repair many electronic devices and other tools.

These screwdriver bits are made of CRV steel, whose hardness can reach to HRC52-56, durable and high performance.

This professional repair tool kit comes with adjustable extension shaft to fix some screws in deep position and reach narrow areas. A flexible shaft for stereo work as well as other large electronics where the screws are not on the surface.

