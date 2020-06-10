Save up to 35% on TP-Link Kasa Alexa and Assistant smart plugs from $15

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link Kasa HS107 2-Outlet Smart Plug for $24.99 Prime shipped. Typically selling for $30, like you’ll find at B&H right now, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale this year and matches the 2020 Amazon low. TP-Link’s smart plug integrates with the company’s line of Kasa accessories, meaning you’ll find Alexa and Assistant voice control alongside scheduling functionality and more from the smartphone app. It features two individually-controllable outlets, which makes this smart plug perfect for turning on two different lamps, or commanding any combination of other appliances. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 695 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa HS105 Smart Plug for $14.99. Down from $23, today’s offer is good for a 35% price cut and marks a new all-time low for a single device. Sporting much of the same functionality as the lead deal, here you’ll get a smart plug rocking only a single outlet with all the expected voice control and scheduling features in tow. Over 7,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

For more ways to expand your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup, be sure to swing by our smart home guide. There you’ll find notable offers like this Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus extension bundle at $70, which is 33% off the going rate.

TP-Link HS107 2-Outlet Smart Plug features:

Control up to two devices in your home from anywhere by plugging them into the HS107 Wi-Fi Smart Plug with 2 Outlets from TP-Link. Equipped with two individually controllable outlets, this smart plug enables you to turn on and off devices such as a lamp, fan, TV, portable heater, or coffee maker. The HS107 connects to your iOS or Android device via Wi-Fi, giving you access to any item plugged into an outlet through the free Kasa app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!