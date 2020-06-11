Smartphone Accessories: Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning Cable $9, more

- Jun. 11th 2020 10:20 am ET

0

AnkerDirect via Amazon is currently offering its MFi 3-Foot Powerline II USB-C to Lightning Cable for $8.99 Prime shipped when code AKCTL3FT has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $14, today’s offer saves you 35%, beats the previous price cut by $4, and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen. Take advantage of that new USB-C charger you picked up and refuel your iPhone with Power Delivery speeds of up to 87W. It’s also rated for over 12,000 bends with a durable design to prevent frays as time goes on. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Use this cable with your USB-C power delivery charger (including Apple 18W 29W, 30W, 61W, or 87W USB-C power adapter) to charge your iOS device, and access fast-charging for iPhone 8, 8 Plus, x, XS, XR, XS Max, and later models.

Connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector to your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) enabled Mac and iPad Pro to seamlessly sync and charge. MFi certification and strict quality testing ensure your Apple devices are charged safely, at their fastest possible speed.

