We are now ready to head into this weekend with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We have some notable offers from Apple’s digital storefronts today including action games, classic RPGs, card battles, mysterious sci-fi adventures, virtual board games, and much more. Highlights of the collection include titles like Hyperforma, Animus – Stand Alone, Muse Dash, Lost Portal CCG, and Orderly – Simple to-do lists, among others. As always, today’s complete lineup of the best Mac and iOS app deals is waiting for you below.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro – Prank Call: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder X PRO: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The EO Bar: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Element – RTS: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Animus – Stand Alone: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: bit Dungeon II: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: News Headlines: App for Google: FREE (Reg. $5)

Mac: Diagrams: $20 (Reg. $27)

Mac: Element: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Life Lists: List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remove Objects: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Even Steven Word Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Studies: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: KORG cortosia: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tipsy – Fun Tip Calculator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Heroes of Steel RPG Elite: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: KORG iMono/Poly: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Nutrients – Nutrition Facts: $5 (Reg. $7)

More on Hyperforma :

The civilization of the past vanishes, leaving behind only the Ancient Network. 256 years later, an anonymous explorer descends into its cold depths. Venture into a journey through the endless empty cyberspace, inspired by the works of William Gibson, Dan Simmons and Peter Watts. Immerse into the Ancient Network and uncover the secrets of the vanished civilization. Communicate with the Titanic Interfaces and hack their secured Forms. Secrets hidden in the Network are waiting for you.

