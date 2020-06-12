Today’s Best Game Deals: Celeste from $6.50, Resident Evil 7 Gold $20, more

In today’s best game deals, after Nintendo launched a massive summer sale on a wide range of Switch games, we are now tracking many of those deals on Amazon. However, the stellar action platformer Celeste was oddly excluded from the eShop event and is still listed at $20. But you can now score this indie gem for just $6.79 via Amazon, or $0.30 less with a Target RedCard. One of the best indie Switch games on the platform, this is among the lowest prices we have ever tracked. The narrative-driven experience features challenging platforming, beautiful old-school visuals, and instant respawns. Plus, here’s everything you need to know about the free DLC from our launch coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Judgment, Tetris Effect, Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition, LIMBO, Yakuza 6, SEGA AGES Shinobi, and much more. Along with all of the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch summer sales, we also have our first look at PS5 and more.
In case you missed it late yesterday afternoon, Sony ran an impressive 1-hour+ presentation on PlayStation 5 games as well as giving us our very first look at the console itself. We have also now updated this post with all of the high-resolution trailers for Spider-Man Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil 8, the Demon’s Souls remake, and many more, as well as the PlayStation 5 hardware reveal trailer.
Digital/Summer Sales:
- Nintendo summer sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of titles
- Sony Days of Play Sale up to 50% off games, and more
- Xbox summer sale event 50% or more off games
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-months for $25 (Reg. $45)
Today’s best game deals:
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales $10 (Reg. $20)
- Judgment $24 (Reg. $40+)
- Tetris Effect $20 (Reg. $40)
- RE 7 Gold Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $10 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dark Souls III: Fire Fades Edition $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Forager $16 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA AGES Shinobi $6 (Reg. $8)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOPTY $8 (Reg. $40)
- Ni no Kuni $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $55 (Reg. $60)
- Hands-on review right here
- Bastion $3 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor $4 (Reg. $20)
- Cat Quest $3 (Reg. $13)
- LIMBO $6.50 (Reg. $10)
- Super Meat Boy $8 (Reg. $15)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered $5 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $42 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Alien: Isolation Collection $8 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition $15 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection $60 (Reg. $200)
- FIFA 20 $10 on PSN (Reg. $25+)
- Or $18 on Xbox
- Battlefield 4 Premium $10 (Reg. $40)
- Forza Horizon 4 $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Plus extra 5% off with a Target RedCard
- Borderlands GOTY Edition $10 (Reg. $20)
- Trials of Mana $40 (Reg. $50)
- Collection of Mana $25 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $40 (Reg. $50)
- Rocket League Ultimate $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 from $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $4.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) $19.50 (Reg. $40)
- Or $20 on Xbox
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps $20 (Reg. $30)
- Halo 5: Guardians $10 (Reg. $15)
- Gears 5 $20 (Reg. $25+)
- DOOM Eternal $39 via PSN (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 20 $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Frostpunk $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Nioh 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 $15 (Reg. $20)
- MW2 Campaign Remaster
- Devil May Cry 5 Collector’s Edition $74.50 (Reg. $150)
- Dark Souls III Deluxe $13.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play $60 (Reg. $100)
- Bloodborne $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection $12 (Reg. $40+)
- Metro Exodus $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom (physical) $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
Arcade1Up debuts Big Buck Hunter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter cabinets, and more
PlayStation 5 showcase! First look at PS5 console, gameplay, and more
Crossplay comes to No Man’s Sky ahead of PC and Xbox Game Pass debut
New Destiny 2 content arrives today as Bungie sets roadmap through 2022
Final update for Battlefield V is here with new maps, weapons, vehicles, more
Need for Speed Heat will offer PC, PS4, and Xbox cross-play starting tomorrow
Lost-lost SimRefinery game from the SimCity developers now playable online
