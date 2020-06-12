Today’s Best Game Deals: Celeste from $6.50, Resident Evil 7 Gold $20, more

In today’s best game deals, after Nintendo launched a massive summer sale on a wide range of Switch games, we are now tracking many of those deals on Amazon. However, the stellar action platformer Celeste was oddly excluded from the eShop event and is still listed at $20. But you can now score this indie gem for just $6.79 via Amazon, or $0.30 less with a Target RedCard. One of the best indie Switch games on the platform, this is among the lowest prices we have ever tracked. The narrative-driven experience features challenging platforming, beautiful old-school visuals, and instant respawns. Plus, here’s everything you need to know about the free DLC from our launch coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Judgment, Tetris Effect, Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition, LIMBO, Yakuza 6, SEGA AGES Shinobi, and much more. Along with all of the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch summer sales, we also have our first look at PS5 and more.

In case you missed it late yesterday afternoon, Sony ran an impressive 1-hour+ presentation on PlayStation 5 games as well as giving us our very first look at the console itself. We have also now updated this post with all of the high-resolution trailers for Spider-Man Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil 8, the Demon’s Souls remake, and many more, as well as the PlayStation 5 hardware reveal trailer.

Digital/Summer Sales:

Today’s best game deals:

