Today’s Best Game Deals: Celeste from $6.50, Resident Evil 7 Gold $20, more

- Jun. 12th 2020 9:32 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, after Nintendo launched a massive summer sale on a wide range of Switch games, we are now tracking many of those deals on Amazon. However, the stellar action platformer Celeste was oddly excluded from the eShop event and is still listed at $20. But you can now score this indie gem for just $6.79 via Amazon, or $0.30 less with a Target RedCard. One of the best indie Switch games on the platform, this is among the lowest prices we have ever tracked. The narrative-driven experience features challenging platforming, beautiful old-school visuals, and instant respawns. Plus, here’s everything you need to know about the free DLC from our launch coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Judgment, Tetris Effect, Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition, LIMBO, Yakuza 6, SEGA AGES Shinobi, and much more. Along with all of the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch summer sales, we also have our first look at PS5 and more. 

In case you missed it late yesterday afternoon, Sony ran an impressive 1-hour+ presentation on PlayStation 5 games as well as giving us our very first look at the console itself. We have also now updated this post with all of the high-resolution trailers for Spider-Man Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil 8, the Demon’s Souls remake, and many more, as well as the PlayStation 5 hardware reveal trailer.

Digital/Summer Sales:

Today’s best game deals:

Arcade1Up debuts Big Buck Hunter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter cabinets, and more

PlayStation 5 showcase! First look at PS5 console, gameplay, and more

Crossplay comes to No Man’s Sky ahead of PC and Xbox Game Pass debut

New Destiny 2 content arrives today as Bungie sets roadmap through 2022

Final update for Battlefield V is here with new maps, weapons, vehicles, more

Need for Speed Heat will offer PC, PS4, and Xbox cross-play starting tomorrow

Lost-lost SimRefinery game from the SimCity developers now playable online

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard