These Xbox One S/X Side Dock Charging Stations are now 50% off, deals from $10

Best Buy is now offering the Insignia Side Dock Charging Station for Xbox One X at $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. You’ll also find the white Xbox One S edition on sale for the same price right now. Both regularly $20, today’s deals are 50% off the going rates, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Along with a pair of included 1200mAh rechargeable batteries, the small charging dock affixes to the side of your console to ensure there’s always one juiced up and ready to go. There is also a USB data and power pass-through port on the front for additional connectivity. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Best Buy customers. More details below.

At just $10, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable charging solution for your Xbox controllers, never mind one with the added USB port. PowerA’s Charging Stand for a single Xbox One controller sells for $20 and today’s offer is well under the price of the regularly $25 Xbox One Play & Charge Kit. Even a simple Microsoft Xbox charging cable sells for more than today’s deal on Amazon. Needless to say, if you’re in the market for a new Xbox charging solution, today’s offers are certainly worth a closer look.

Here’s everything we know so far on Xbox Series X, the latest details on Cyberpunk 2077, and all of the biggest announcements from the EA Play E3 replacement showcase.

More on the Insignia Side Dock Charging Station:

Keep your Xbox One and One X controllers powered up and ready for deployment with this Insignia side dock charging station. It powers two controller battery packs simultaneously, so you never experience downtime playing your favorite games. LED indicators on this Insignia side dock charging station let you view your controllers’ charging status with just a glance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!