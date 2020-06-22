To start off the week, ComiXology is discounting a selection of Marvel Deadpool graphic novels and single issue reads by up to 67%. Throughout the sale prices start at under $1, and one highlight is on Deadpool Vol. 1: Dead Presidents at $3.99. Down from its $11 going rate, today’s offer saves you 64% and matches the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. With all the hijinks you’d expect from a Deadpool comic, this read has the infamous antihero facing off against a legion of undead presidents. So if you’ve ever wondered who would win in a battle between the Merc with a Mouth and George Washington, today’s sale has the answer. Hit the jump for other top Deadpool comic deals and more.

Other top Deadpool comic deals include:

Also on sale today, ComiXology is following up its Deadpool comic deals with a Marvel Secret Invasion sale. Prices here are starting at under $1 and take upwards of 67% off the going rates. You’ll be able to save on a variety of reads starring various Avengers teams, Ms. Marvel, Punisher, and more. Shop all the deals right here.

Don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which provides access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of other deals.

Deadpool Vol. 1 synopsis:

Dead former United States presidents, from George Washington to Gerald Ford, have been resurrected–and that’s bad. Someone is needed with the reputation, skills and plausible deniability to take out these com-monsters in chiefs. Deadpool’s time is NOW! Be here as Deadpool de-un-deadifies ex-Presidents left and right…matching wits with Tricky Dick Nixon, fighting a grudge match against Honest Abe Lincoln, and battling Ronald Reagan–in space!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!