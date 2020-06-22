Razer’s Stormtrooper PC gaming accessories fall to Amazon lows starting at $40

Amazon is currently offering the Razer BlackWidow Lite Stormtrooper Edition Gaming Keyboard for $64.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Outfitted with a unique design inspired by the Galactic Empire, Razer’s Star Wars-themed keyboard has a white and black design fitting for its Stormtrooper inspiration. You’ll still find all of the usual features from the standard BlackWidow Lite, like fully programable macro support, individually backlit keys with Razer Orange switches, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 270 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more Star Wars-themed Razer accessories from $40.

Amazon is also discounting the Stormtrooper-themed Razer Kraken Gaming Headset to $74.99 today. Down from $110, today’s offer is a $35 savings and matches the all-time low. Alongside a matching design to the lead deal, you’ll find 7.1-channel surround sound, an aluminum frame, and a cardioid microphone. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Lastly, you’ll find the Razer Atheris Wireless Mouse in a similar Stormtrooper design for $39.99 at Amazon. Saving you 33% from the going rate, this is now matching its Amazon low. With a 7200DPI sensor, this wireless mouse sports an ambidextrous design alongside five programable buttons. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Razer BlackWidow Lite Stormtrooper keyboard features:

The BlackWidow Lite keyboard boasts the powerful performance of a RAZER mechanical gaming Keyboard with a sleek, minimalist profile that’s fit for the professional environment. Equipped with RAZER Orange mechanical switches that provide near-silent, tactile feedback, the Razer BlackWidow Lite ensures the best typing experience possible while being discreet.

