Home Depot’s 1-day RYOBI, DEWALT, and RIDGID tool sale offers up to 40% off

- Jun. 23rd 2020 9:38 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off DEWALT, RYOBI, and RIDGID tools and accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the RYOBI 18V 3-tool Combo Kit for $249. There’s nearly $550 worth of combined value here based on original prices, but you’d typically pay around $350 for this bundle. RYOBI includes a drill and driver with this combo, along with a circular saw, two batteries, and a wall charger. You’ll also receive a carrying case to keep everything organized, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars. You can browse through the rest of today’s sale on this landing page or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout today is the DEWALT 20V 4-tool Cordless Combo Kit for $299. That brings the price down from the usual $350 price tag. You’ll find an impact driver and drill here, plus two saws, LED flashlight, and more. It’s a nice upgraded bundle from today’s lead deal if you’re willing to shell out an extra $50. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Make sure to dive into the rest of today’s sale for additional price drops on DEWALT, RYOBI, and RIDGID tools. Home Depot also has an on-going Red, White, and Blue sale at this time, offering notable deals on everyday tool accessories and more.

RYOBI 3-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Combo Kit (3-Tool) with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Circular Saw, Batteries, Charger, and Tool Bag. This 3 piece combo kit is ideal for applications around the home, DIY, or jobsite. All tools have a brushless motor which provides longer runtime and extended tool life when compared to brushed motors. The kit includes a Brushless Drill/Driver that has a new, innovative, dual function 1/2 in. chuck that easily secures bits with the chuck jaws but also has a 1/4 in. collet so you can quickly attach a hex bit.

