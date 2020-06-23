Snag Masterbuilt’s 30-inch Electric Smoker while its down to $149 (Save $40+)

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt 30-inch MES 35B Electric Smoker (MB20070210) for $149 shipped. That’s $41 off typical pricing there and is among the best we’ve tracked since January. Once armed with this affordable electric smoker you’ll be ready to make some of your best meals to date. It sports variable temperature control and a removable water bowl that adds moisture and flavor to whatever is cooking. An easily-accessible grease tray ensures that it is a cinch to keep your new smoker clean and tidy after each meal has been served. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Masterbuilt 30-inch Electric Smoker features:

Three chrome-coated smoking racks

Built-in temperature gauge

Variable temperature control – easy dial temperature settings

Removable water bowl – add moisture and flavor

Wood chip tray slides out for easy ash removal

