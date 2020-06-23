Snag Masterbuilt’s 30-inch Electric Smoker while its down to $149 (Save $40+)

- Jun. 23rd 2020 4:26 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt 30-inch MES 35B Electric Smoker (MB20070210) for $149 shipped. That’s $41 off typical pricing there and is among the best we’ve tracked since January. Once armed with this affordable electric smoker you’ll be ready to make some of your best meals to date. It sports variable temperature control and a removable water bowl that adds moisture and flavor to whatever is cooking. An easily-accessible grease tray ensures that it is a cinch to keep your new smoker clean and tidy after each meal has been served. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking for a smart grill? We’ve got news coverage on Cuisinart’s latest with temperature monitoring, timers, more. Prefer Weber? We’ve got all the details on its iPhone-ready offering right here.

Now that you’re outdoor cooking setup has been upgraded, perhaps it is time to give your office similar treatment with Glavan’s 3-Drawer Desk. It’s been marked down by $40, allowing you to nab it for $169.

Masterbuilt 30-inch Electric Smoker features:

  • Three chrome-coated smoking racks
  • Built-in temperature gauge
  • Variable temperature control – easy dial temperature settings
  • Removable water bowl – add moisture and flavor
  • Wood chip tray slides out for easy ash removal

