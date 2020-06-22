We are now ready to start the week off in Android app deals with today’s best. The brilliant Parallels virtual desktop apps saw some of the best deals of the year this morning, but it’s now time to focus on Google Play’s most notable price drops of the day. Our collection has some solid offers on titles like The House of Da Vinci, Peppa Pig: Golden Boots, Gunslugs, Baldur’s Gate II, Unbroken Soul, and many more. Head below the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Google Pixel 3a at one of its best prices ever, the TCL 10 Pro Android Smartphone, and Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Note 10+. This morning also saw Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook at a new all-time low to sit alongside the ASUS Chromebit at $70 and up to 32% off its latest EVO Select microSD Cards. Best Buy has some huge tech deals running right now along with today’s new Anker Amazon sale and this morning’s charging gear accessory roundup.

More on The House of Da Vinci :

Enter The House of Da Vinci, a new must-try 3D puzzle adventure game. Solve mechanical puzzles, discover hidden objects, escape from rooms and dive into the authentic atmosphere of the Renaissance. Use all your wits to find out what’s behind your master’s disappearance. Brain twisters and baffling riddles are all based on Leonardo’s inventions. You are Da Vinci’s most promising apprentice. Your master, Leonardo, has disappeared. You have no idea where he’s gone or what has happened. So you begin your quest, your search for the truth. However, Leonardo’s workshop is full of puzzles, inventions, escape mechanisms and objects hidden in all corners of beautifully decorated rooms. You’ll need to use all of your brain cells to find out what’s really going on!

