Treat your 15-inch MacBook Pro to Twelve South’s BookBook for $70 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South BookBook V2 for MacBook for $69.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. This Twelve South offering makes it a cinch to class up a 15-inch MacBook Pro. It offers a vintage book look and sports enough room to stow 15 to 20-sheets of paper underneath your laptop. You’ll also stand to benefit from a thick layer of protection that’s ready to absorb impacts. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re not in love with the idea of adding a leather shell to your MacBook, you could opt for Cocoon Slim Backpack instead. Pricing is set at $45, and it’s ready to keep any modern MacBook protected during commutes and has been my go-to bag for years.

Speaking of commutes, did you see the fresh discount we spotted on Segway’s Ninebot Kick Scooter? It’s currently $120 off, allowing you to snag your own for $650. Owners can travel up to 28-miles on a single charge.

Twelve South BookBook V2 features:

Classic hand-crafted genuine leather creates a sophisticated carrying case for your MacBook

Two hardback book covers and a rigid spine protect MacBook with impact absorption. Plush, velvety interior to keep MacBook looking new while inside

Tucked inside BookBook, your MacBook will be concealed as a vintage book

