Treat your 15-inch MacBook Pro to Twelve South’s BookBook for $70 (Save $30)

- Jun. 23rd 2020 12:48 pm ET

$70
0

Amazon is offering the Twelve South BookBook V2 for MacBook for $69.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. This Twelve South offering makes it a cinch to class up a 15-inch MacBook Pro. It offers a vintage book look and sports enough room to stow 15 to 20-sheets of paper underneath your laptop. You’ll also stand to benefit from a thick layer of protection that’s ready to absorb impacts. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re not in love with the idea of adding a leather shell to your MacBook, you could opt for Cocoon Slim Backpack instead. Pricing is set at $45, and it’s ready to keep any modern MacBook protected during commutes and has been my go-to bag for years.

Speaking of commutes, did you see the fresh discount we spotted on Segway’s Ninebot Kick Scooter? It’s currently $120 off, allowing you to snag your own for $650. Owners can travel up to 28-miles on a single charge.

Twelve South BookBook V2 features:

  • Classic hand-crafted genuine leather creates a sophisticated carrying case for your MacBook
  • Two hardback book covers and a rigid spine protect MacBook with impact absorption. Plush, velvety interior to keep MacBook looking new while inside
  • Tucked inside BookBook, your MacBook will be concealed as a vintage book

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$70
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Twelve South

About the Author