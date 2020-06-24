Joseph Joseph Wash Basin Dishpan with drain now 25% off at $15 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the Joseph Joseph Wash & Drain Dishpan for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $25, it has sold for closer to $20 over the last year or more and is now an additional $5 off. Bed Bath and Beyond has them listed at $20 right now too. Today’s deal is within cents of the 2020 all-time low and the best price we can find. Whether you need some extra space at home, a bin for your next pedicure, or something to do the dishes in at the lake house, today’s deal is worth a closer look. Along with a set of carry handles, this dishpan includes a plug and strainer for easy draining. It has an 8.9-liter capacity and measures out at 12.4- by 12.2- by 7.5-inches. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you can get away with a dishpan without the drainage function, save some cash with a Sterilite model. This 12-quart model comes in at $5.50 on Amazon where it carries solid ratings from over 1,100 customers. It has an even larger capacity than today’s lead deal, but again, there’s no bottom-mounted drain and strainer on this model.

While we are talking about kitchenware deals, be sure to check out today’s offer on the Blendtec Classic Fit Blender and the self-sharpening 18-piece Calphalon Knife Block Set. We also still have great deal running on Lenovo’s kitchen countertop companion Smart Display at $100.

More on the Joseph Joseph Wash Basin Dishpan:

Wash basin comes with integrated plug and strainer. Twist the plug to strain food scraps or remove the plug to completely drain the wash basin.

Sturdy handle and light weight allows it to be easily carried. Steep sides help keep water and soapsuds inside the basin.

Helps you to use less water. Great for home use and camping.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!