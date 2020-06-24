Joseph Joseph Wash Basin Dishpan with drain now 25% off at $15 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the Joseph Joseph Wash & Drain Dishpan for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $25, it has sold for closer to $20 over the last year or more and is now an additional $5 off. Bed Bath and Beyond has them listed at $20 right now too. Today’s deal is within cents of the 2020 all-time low and the best price we can find. Whether you need some extra space at home, a bin for your next pedicure, or something to do the dishes in at the lake house, today’s deal is worth a closer look. Along with a set of carry handles, this dishpan includes a plug and strainer for easy draining. It has an 8.9-liter capacity and measures out at 12.4- by 12.2- by 7.5-inches. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,100 Amazon customers. More details below.
If you can get away with a dishpan without the drainage function, save some cash with a Sterilite model. This 12-quart model comes in at $5.50 on Amazon where it carries solid ratings from over 1,100 customers. It has an even larger capacity than today’s lead deal, but again, there’s no bottom-mounted drain and strainer on this model.
While we are talking about kitchenware deals, be sure to check out today’s offer on the Blendtec Classic Fit Blender and the self-sharpening 18-piece Calphalon Knife Block Set. We also still have great deal running on Lenovo’s kitchen countertop companion Smart Display at $100.
More on the Joseph Joseph Wash Basin Dishpan:
- Wash basin comes with integrated plug and strainer. Twist the plug to strain food scraps or remove the plug to completely drain the wash basin.
- Sturdy handle and light weight allows it to be easily carried. Steep sides help keep water and soapsuds inside the basin.
- Helps you to use less water. Great for home use and camping.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!