Sony has now taken to its official PlayStation Blog to unveil this year’s Mid-Year PSN sale. The yearly event usually takes place in and around July 1 and is now live on the PlayStation Store. While the previous PS4 Remasters and Retro sale might be over now, there are more than 250 new digital price drops up for the taking with prices starting from under $2 in the new PSN sale. Head below for even more details.

While you might have noticed some of the Mid-Year PSN sale deals in this morning’s roundup, like the Castlevania Anniversary Collection and Castlevania Requiem, there are plenty more where those came from now. You’ll also find a selection of movies on sale as part of this event next time you load up the PlayStation Store on your console. This sale runs from now through July 8, 2020.

Mid-Year PSN sale:

If you have already checked out the new PlayStation 5 console and games lineup, be sure to give the true 4K, 120FPS KFConsole a closer look. We also just got our first look at the new Crash Bandicoot game, more details on Horizon Forbidden West, and some next-gen information on the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077.

More on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey:

Mid-Year PSN sale: Write your own epic odyssey and become a legendary Spartan hero. Forge your destiny in a world on the brink of tearing itself apart. Influence how history unfolds in an ever-changing world shaped by your choices. Embark on your journey from outcast to legendary Spartan hero. Explore an entire country full of unexpected encounters in untamed environments and bustling ancient cities.

