elago is out with a new accessory today, adding to its stable of add-on products for Apple’s latest devices. No, it’s not another AirPods case. elago is looking to add some protection to your Apple TV remote this time around. The new R3 protective case arrives in a number of colors, one of which is already on sale. Hit the jump for a quick overview.

elago intros new R3 Apple TV accessory

There are plenty of accessories out there for your Apple TV remote. But elago has introduced a pretty sleek case that also brings an added level of protection. It’s a classic silicone case, but on the back you’ll find a bit of texture to make it easy to hold on to.

Angled lines across the back of the elago R3 remote case in theory provide better grip, so you don’t go throwing it across the room.

There’s also your choice of eight colors to choose from. That includes the basic black to a more vibrant glow in the dark color, red, purple, and more. The glow in the dark feature is helpful, particularly if you’re a late night owl enjoying a show and are prone to losing the remote.

Pricing and availability

The new elago R3 is available for purchase today in eight colors. Amazon has the black version discounted to $8.99 from the usual $13 price tag. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to save an extra 5%.

