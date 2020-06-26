Sun Joe 2300PSI Electric Pressure Washer is $123 for today only (Reg. $190)

- Jun. 26th 2020 7:07 am ET

$123
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2300PSI 1.48GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $122.99 shipped. As a comparison, that’s down from the original nearly $250 price tag and regular $190 going rate. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in months at Amazon. Make the switch to electric this summer and enjoy clean patios, walkways, and more with Sun Joe’s pressure washer. Notable features here include five quick-connect spray nozzles, an adjustable detergent dial, and up to 55-feet up hose and power cable length for plenty of room. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Not ready for a full-on electric pressure washer? Consider picking up a garden hose attachment instead. This model for $30 offers various cleaning tips and is an easy way to spruce up your space without spending too much cash. Includes a hand wash tool for tough to reach spaces. The various tips ensure that you have enough power for basic jobs around your property.

Make sure to dive into our Green Deals guide for additional sales on environmentally-friendly products. You’ll find markdowns on electric outdoor tools, rechargeable batteries, and more, all on sale right now.

Sun Joe SPX3500 features:

Equipped with a 13-amp motor, SPX3500 packs a super-powered punch generating up to 2300 PSI and 1.48 GPM of pure cleaning power take on tough grease and oil stains, mildew, caked on mud, and other stubborn gunk and grime.

