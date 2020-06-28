Bundle Echo Glow with a Kids Edition Echo Dot at $60 (Save 25%), more from $25

- Jun. 28th 2020 10:34 am ET

Update: Amazon is now offering the Echo Glow for $24.99. Down from $30, that’s matching the lowest we’ve seen to date and only the second time it’s been on sale. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,400 customers.

Amazon is currently offering the Echo Dot Kids Edition with Echo Glow for $59.99 shipped. Usually this bundle sells for $80, with today’s offer saving you 25%, matching our previous mention, and coming within $10 of the all-time low. Amazon’s recently-released smart lamp pairs with the Alexa ecosystem to offer visual reminders for helping your little one stick to morning or bedtime routines, and more. The Echo Dot comes in several fun colors and delivers access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, and other content. Amazon’s Echo Dot Kids Edition carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 359,000 customers, earning it best-seller status. Learn more in our announcement coverageHead below for more.

Over at Woot, you’ll be able to score the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot for $24.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise, which means you’ll want to go lock-in Amazon’s direct discount at $30. Today’s offer is as much as 50% off the going rate and matches one of the best we’ve seen this year. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For more ways to expand your Alexa setup, select shoppers can still save 50% on the Fire TV Streaming Stick at a low of $20. You’ll then find plenty of voice-enabled lights, smart locks, and more in our smart home guide, as well.

Echo Dot Kids Edition with Echo Glow features:

Bundle includes the all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition and an Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp. Let them explore on their own – Not a toy, this smart speaker lets kids ask Alexa to play music, hear stories, call approved friends and family, and explore kid-friendly skills

