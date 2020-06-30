Upgrade your smoothie blender with this Nutri Ninja at $70 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon is now offering the Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender (BL480D) for $69.99 shipped. Currently matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy, this model sells in the $80 range at Amazon and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked since holiday 2019. Along with Auto-IQ preset blending modes, this model also has a pulse function for manual control and ships with a pair of Tritan blending/travel cups with sip and seal lids. The 1000-watt motor can easily chop, mix, and dice “delicate fruits, leafy greens, frozen fruits, crunchy vegetables and more.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the Ninja Personal Blender. Coming in at $50 on Amazon with solid ratings, this one provides a similar personal-sized design for $20 less. It has a slightly less powerful motor at 700-watts, but you’ll still get the two travel cups and a great little smoothie blender in the process.

eBay also has some solid home goods deal running in its now live 4th of July sale along with everything else you’ll find right here. But if you’re looking to get outside, you’ll find plenty of pool accessories on sale in today’s Gold Box from $17.

More on the Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender:

Auto IQ technology optimizes ninja: Pro extractor blades and power to deliver powerful nutrient and vitamin extraction

Powerful nutrient and vitamin extraction provides great tasting, nutritious beverages

1000 watt motor has the power to crush through whole fruits, vegetables and ice in seconds

Nutri ninja pro extractor blades rotate at high speed to liquefy ingredients into smooth nutrient juices, smoothies and purees. Use a damp cloth to wipe the motor base clean. Never submerge the motor base in water

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!