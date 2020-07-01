Apple’s new TV show sale takes up to 50% off complete seasons, more from $10

Following yesterday’s big movie sale, Apple is back with a new promotion on its iTunes storefront. Various TV series are discounted this week, taking up to 50% off the usual pricing, and delivering new all-time lows in some instances. This is a great chance to add an entire series to your library at a significant discount. Hit the jump for more.

Apple launches new TV show sale

You may have noticed that new streaming services are popping up left and right these days. HBO Max and Peacock are just two of the latest. That means that TV series are switching from Netflix and Hulu to other providers at a rapid pace. It’s a good idea to lock down your favorite series now and not leave yourself prone to the streaming wars. Pick up a few discounted shows in today’s sale and lock-in your favorite titles for good.

Here are a few of our top picks from today’s sale:

Don’t miss Apple’s earlier movie sale this week for additional deals on summer blockbusters, $1 rentals, and much more. That promotion includes price drops on new movies and old hits from the 2000s and beyond.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!