Philips Saeco X-Small Auto Espresso Machine + grinder up to $220 off today

The official Seattle Coffee Gear eBay store is now offering the Philips Saeco X-Small Vapore Super-Automatic Espresso Machine (HD8645/47) for $279 shipped. Regularly as much as $500, it is currently fetching $349 direct from Seattle Gear and Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. This small footprint espresso machine features a built-in ceramic burr grinder for fresh beans, volumetric controls for brew volume preferences, and a removable brew unit that makes for simple cleaning. Additionally, milk-based drinks are “a dial-turn away” using the swing-out panarello steam arm. Rated 4+ stars at Seattle Gear Coffee with more than 60% of the Amazon reviewers leaving a 4+ star rating. More details below.

Considering how expensive automatic espresso machines can be, today’s deal is certainly worth a closer look if you’re looking for an upgrade at a discount. Although, if the $279 price tag is still too much for your needs, check out De’Longhi’s Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker. It sells for $100 at Amazon and carries stellar ratings. It doesn’t look quite as high-tech as today’s lead deal, nor does it carry a built-in bean grinder, but it is nearly $180 less.

Do yourself a favor and swing by our latest coffee feature for tips, tricks, and some affordable accessories to upgrade your brew game. We also have on ongoing offer on OXO’s high-end Brew 9-cup coffee maker and Stanley’s Classic Travel Mug French press, plus even more right here.

More on the Philips Saeco X-Small Automatic Espresso Machine:

Removable Brewing Unit – Easy to remove, rinse and replace, which helps keep maintenance simple.

Ceramic Burr Grinder – The adjustable grinder preserves aroma without overheating the beans.

Energy-saving Mode – The Xsmall enters stand-by mode automatically after one hour.

Volumetric Controls – Program you preferred brew volumes with two programmable buttons.

