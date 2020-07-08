Philips Saeco X-Small Auto Espresso Machine + grinder up to $220 off today

- Jul. 8th 2020 3:46 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $500 $279
0

The official Seattle Coffee Gear eBay store is now offering the Philips Saeco X-Small Vapore Super-Automatic Espresso Machine (HD8645/47) for $279 shipped. Regularly as much as $500, it is currently fetching $349 direct from Seattle Gear and Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. This small footprint espresso machine features a built-in ceramic burr grinder for fresh beans, volumetric controls for brew volume preferences, and a removable brew unit that makes for simple cleaning. Additionally, milk-based drinks are “a dial-turn away” using the swing-out panarello steam arm. Rated 4+ stars at Seattle Gear Coffee with more than 60% of the Amazon reviewers leaving a 4+ star rating. More details below.

Considering how expensive automatic espresso machines can be, today’s deal is certainly worth a closer look if you’re looking for an upgrade at a discount. Although, if the $279 price tag is still too much for your needs, check out De’Longhi’s Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker. It sells for $100 at Amazon and carries stellar ratings. It doesn’t look quite as high-tech as today’s lead deal, nor does it carry a built-in bean grinder, but it is nearly $180 less.

Do yourself a favor and swing by our latest coffee feature for tips, tricks, and some affordable accessories to upgrade your brew game. We also have on ongoing offer on OXO’s high-end Brew 9-cup coffee maker and Stanley’s Classic Travel Mug French press, plus even more right here.

More on the Philips Saeco X-Small Automatic Espresso Machine:

  • Removable Brewing Unit – Easy to remove, rinse and replace, which helps keep maintenance simple.
  • Ceramic Burr Grinder – The adjustable grinder preserves aroma without overheating the beans.
  • Energy-saving Mode – The Xsmall enters stand-by mode automatically after one hour.
  • Volumetric Controls – Program you preferred brew volumes with two programmable buttons.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $500 $279
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Philips

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard