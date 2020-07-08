PowerA’s Wireless Link Silhouette Switch Controller is down to $33 (Reg. $50)

Amazon now has the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Link Silhouette Controller for Nintendo Switch at $33.28 shipped. Regularly $50, today’s offer is the lowest we can find and within $3 or so of the Amazon all-time low. This officially licensed controller features a black and green silhouette of Link as well as a bright golden D-pad. Much like the Nintendo Pro controller, it provides a wireless gaming experience as well as a more traditional control scheme with thumbsticks, shoulder triggers, and button-mapping. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 5,500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If the Link silhouette design or the price tag on today’s PowerA deal aren’t cutting it for you, you’ll find plenty more top-tier third-party Switch gear on sale right here. With offers starting from just $10, there are several controllers and cases to browse through. We also spotted PowerA’s Super Mario Metal Nintendo Switch Stand on sale plus this one from $7.50.

In case you missed it earlier, all of today’s best game deals are now up for the taking and Nintendo just announced Donkey Kong Country for Switch Online. You can learn all about that right here, score an official NES/SNES controller to play it on, and then check out Nintendo’s completely FREE workout game for Switch.

More on the PowerA Wireless Link Silhouette Controller:

Bluetooth wireless freedom

Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons

LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning

Includes 2 AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Official Licensed Product with 2 year limited warranty

