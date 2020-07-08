PowerA’s Wireless Link Silhouette Switch Controller is down to $33 (Reg. $50)

- Jul. 8th 2020 2:12 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $50 $33
0

Amazon now has the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Link Silhouette Controller for Nintendo Switch at $33.28 shipped. Regularly $50, today’s offer is the lowest we can find and within $3 or so of the Amazon all-time low. This officially licensed controller features a black and green silhouette of Link as well as a bright golden D-pad. Much like the Nintendo Pro controller, it provides a wireless gaming experience as well as a more traditional control scheme with thumbsticks, shoulder triggers, and button-mapping. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 5,500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If the Link silhouette design or the price tag on today’s PowerA deal aren’t cutting it for you, you’ll find plenty more top-tier third-party Switch gear on sale right here. With offers starting from just $10, there are several controllers and cases to browse through. We also spotted PowerA’s Super Mario Metal Nintendo Switch Stand on sale plus this one from $7.50.

In case you missed it earlier, all of today’s best game deals are now up for the taking and Nintendo just announced Donkey Kong Country for Switch Online. You can learn all about that right here, score an official NES/SNES controller to play it on, and then check out Nintendo’s completely FREE workout game for Switch.

More on the PowerA Wireless Link Silhouette Controller:

  • Bluetooth wireless freedom
  • Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons
  • LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning
  • Includes 2 AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay
  • Official Licensed Product with 2 year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $50 $33
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PowerA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard