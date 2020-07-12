ILIFE’s V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum returns to 2020 low at $119 (Save 25%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently offering the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $118.99 shipped. Down from $160, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen this year, and comes within $7 of the Amazon all-time low. Designed with cleaning up after pets in mind, this robotic vacuum is equipped with a tangle-free suction system, so it won’t be stopped by dog hair and the like. It can run for 140-minutes at a time, and sports scheduling, auto charging, and more to take vacuuming off the chore list. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 4,700 customers. Head below the fold for more.

Ditch the automated cleaning capabilities found in the ILIFE robotic vacuum and opt for the BLACK+DECKER Dusbuster instead. At $38, this highly-rated handheld vacuum is ideal for handling smaller messes and lets you quickly take care of cleaning without busting out the heavy artillery.

ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner features:

