Rest your iPad on Twelve South’s premium Compass Pro, now down to $51

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South Compass Pro for $51.03 shipped in silver. Typically selling for $60, today’s offer comes within $1 of our previous mention and is one of the best we’ve seen this year. Twelve South’s Compass Pro provides an elegant place for you to rest an iPad with a matching finish and study aluminum build. It can prop up your device in three different orientations, making it great for watching Netflix, taking notes with Apple Pencil, and more. Plus when it’s not in use, Compass Pro folds down into a travel-ready size. Over 345 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and we just recently took a hands-on look in our latest Tested feature. More details down below.

For something notably more affordable, this AmazonBasics tablet stand should do the trick at just under $10. You aren’t going to be getting the same premium design as the lead deal, nor the compact form-factor. But for a budget-friendly way to keep your iPad propped up, this is a solid option.

We’re also still seeing a discount on the Twelve South PowerPic, which brings 10W Qi charging to a unique design that blends in with your home decor as a photo frame. It’s currently marked down to $35, and you can get all the details right here.

Twelve South Compass Pro features:

The compact Compass Pro stand from Twelve South can go anywhere you take your iPad. Engineered from steel and soft silicone, this beautiful stand holds iPad or iPad Pro in your choice of three different modes. Hands-free as an easel, Compass displays your iPad in portrait or landscape orientation, which is great for watching movies, iPhoto slideshows, or paging through a cookbook.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!