Google Wifi delivers mesh coverage from $70 in today’s limited deal (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers a 3-pack of Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh Routers for $174.99 in certified refurbished condition. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. For comparison, it has a list price of $299. This is a match of our previous refurbished mention, as well. You can also score a single node at $69.99 in today’s sale. If you’re finally ready to take your network to the next level, consider going with a mesh system like Google Wifi. With three nodes, you’ll be able to blanket up 4,500-sq. feet of your home or office. Rated 4.4/5 stars at Amazon. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Is mesh overkill for your needs? Consider going with TP-Link’s popular 802.11ac wireless router, which features a more traditional design, for $50. You’ll still get dual-band connectivity and all of the features you’d need in 2019 for a modern setup. Ideal for spaces without too many walls or interference. Includes a two-year warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

We still have on-going deals for Google’s Nest Hubs bundled together with other speakers from $229. Check out our weekend coverage for more details on this deal.

Google Wifi features:

A new type of connected system for seamless Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home, helping eliminate dead zones and buffering

Replaces your current router, and works your modem and internet service. It’s compatible with major internet service providers including Comcast, Time Warner, and Verizon Fios

A single Wifi point covers up to 1,500 sq. ft, a set of three covers homes up to 4,500 sq. ft. Wifi points work together so you can add more if you need additional coverage

