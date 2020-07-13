Take Marshall’s retro Kilburn II speaker just about anywhere at $200 ($50 off)

Amazon currently offers the Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $199.99 shipped. Saving you 20% from its usual $250 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Marshall’s speaker comes covered in a classic design reminiscent of guitar amps as well as other retro audio gear and packs equally as appealing sound quality. It features up to 20-hours of battery life on a single charge and pumps out tunes with a 36W audio array. Bluetooth connectivity and a portable form-factor with carrying strap round out the notable inclusions. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 435 customers, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Double down on the portability when you opt for the Marshall Stockwell II at $170 instead. Here you’ll still find similar overall vintage vibes, but with a even more compact form-factor and lower-end audio capabilities. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 505 customers.

Earlier this month we also got a look at the new Marshall Emberton speaker, which enters as the brand’s most compact release to date. Swing by our launch coverage for the full scoop.

Marshall Kilburn II Speaker features:

Take music wherever you go with this Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker. It produces clear midrange sound with deep, powerful bass, and it provides 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, so you can listen to playlists all day. This Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker has a solid metal grille for durability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!