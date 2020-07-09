8Bitdo‘s Wireless Switch Adapter links classic controllers: $16.50 (New low)

Amazon is offering the 8Bitdo Gbros. Wireless Adapter for Nintendo Switch at $16.50 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s around 20% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. This handy adapter paves the way for you to use original wired controllers like Gamecube, NES, SNES, SFC Classic Edition and Wii Classic. It’s likely to breathe new life into your gaming setup thanks to a healthy dose of nostalgia. Two AA batteries power this device and is said to deliver up to 30-hours prior to needing a replenished power source. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

In other gaming deals, we’ve spotted PowerA’s Wireless Link Silhouette Switch Controller for $33. Typically priced at $50, this offer sheds well over 30% off. It’s bound to serve as a nice upgrade to Joy-Con controllers and costs significantly less than Nintendo’s Pro Controller.

Oh, and while we’re talking games, the new Timex PAC-MAN watch may be of interest to you. It’s a nostalgic throwback to the 1980s thanks to its classic Timex design that’s nicely paired with a PAC-MAN graphic along the front. Swing by our coverage to see it for yourself.

8Bitdo Gbros. Wireless Adapter features:

Play your Switch with your original wired controllers like Gamecube, NES, SNES, SFC Classic Edition and Wii Classic.

GBros. connects your original wired Gamecube controller to your Switch just like a Wiimote. It even has built in home and screenshot buttons.

GBros. has a built in toggle that allows you to connect to your Switch and X-input capable software on Windows.

Requires two AA batteries for 30 hours of gameplay time (not included, sold separately)

