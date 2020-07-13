Smartphone Accessories: TaoTronics LED Lamp with USB port $28 (Save 30%), more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback from 435,000+) via Amazon is currently offering its TaoTronics LED Table Lamp with USB Charging Port for $27.99 shipped when code ARKZ62D3 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s offer beats the lowest we’ve seen prior by $8. This dimmable LED lamp upgrades your nightstand with RGB lighting and an integrated 2.4A USB charger. Even if you already use a wireless charging pad, or plan to upgrade to one in the future, having a power source built into the lamp clears some clutter from your setup. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Today only, AirPods Pro hit new all-time low at $215 (Reg. $249)
- CHOETECH 100W USB C Cable: $10 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- w/ code 4Y63XLAN
- Anker’s new eufy HomeKit cameras see first discount, USB-C hubs, more on sale
- Aukey 26800mAh Power Bank: $56 (Reg. $80) | Amazon
- w/ code PYN3RRGG
- Vtin R4 Bluetooth Speaker: $8 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code V6Q2X3DM
- Add Z-Wave to a ceiling fan with GE’s $37.50 Enbrighten Smart Switch (25% off)
- Aukey Wall Charger 2-pack: $11 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- w/ code H6OSMJ7A
- Stock up on Sylvania smart + LED bulbs with Alexa and Google support from $12
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Amazon’s Echo lineup starts at $17.50 as various models go on sale
- Score Samsung’s sleep-tracking Galaxy Watch Active2 for $220 (Save 22%)
- RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank: $17 (Reg. $31) | Amazon
- w/ code ZONQOJWE
- Sony’s affordable truly wireless earbuds offer 9-hours of battery life at $80
- Belkin 3-in-1 Lightning Cable: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
Stylish lamp with premium grey fabric shade adds a touch of beauty to your bedroom, living room, office, college dorm and any corner of your household. Rotate the rotary knob on the base to smoothly adjust the brightness, you can always get suitable and comfortable light for variety of uses.
Activate the RGB color light to begin the auto cycle RGB color combos, lock your favorite color by tapping the icon on the base and create a cozy atmosphere. Thicken PC shade prevents light leakage from the top of the lampshade for bright, focused and practical illumination that minimizes glare and eye strain.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!