Smartphone Accessories: TaoTronics LED Lamp with USB port $28 (Save 30%), more

- Jul. 13th 2020 10:32 am ET

0

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback from 435,000+) via Amazon is currently offering its TaoTronics LED Table Lamp with USB Charging Port for $27.99 shipped when code ARKZ62D3 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s offer beats the lowest we’ve seen prior by $8. This dimmable LED lamp upgrades your nightstand with RGB lighting and an integrated 2.4A USB charger. Even if you already use a wireless charging pad, or plan to upgrade to one in the future, having a power source built into the lamp clears some clutter from your setup. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Stylish lamp with premium grey fabric shade adds a touch of beauty to your bedroom, living room, office, college dorm and any corner of your household. Rotate the rotary knob on the base to smoothly adjust the brightness, you can always get suitable and comfortable light for variety of uses. 

Activate the RGB color light to begin the auto cycle RGB color combos, lock your favorite color by tapping the icon on the base and create a cozy atmosphere. Thicken PC shade prevents light leakage from the top of the lampshade for bright, focused and practical illumination that minimizes glare and eye strain.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
TaoTronics

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go