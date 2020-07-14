Manfrotto’s Mini Tripod upgrades your photography setup at $16 (Save 55%)

- Jul. 14th 2020 3:30 pm ET

$26 $16
Amazon is currently offering the Manfrotto PIXI Xtreme Mini Tripod Kit for $15.97 Prime shipped. Down from its $35 going rate, it recently dropped to $26 with today’s offer saving you as much as 55% and marking a new all-time low. Manfrotto’s tripod is made of durable stainless steel and features a lightweight design. It can switch between a standard tripod mode and an ergonomic grip to help steady handheld shots. Whether you want to pair with a GoPro thanks to the included add-on, or throw in a mount to use with your iPhone, this is a great accessory for upgrading your photography setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

A great way to leverage your savings would be to pair the tripod with JOBY’s GripTight ONE Mount at $10. If you’re planning to use the Manfrotto kit with your smartphone, this completes the accessory for your iPhoneography setup. It’ll fit a variety of handset sizes thanks to its adjustable design and carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Speaking of ways to record while on-the-go, Panasonic recently unveiled its vlogger-focused Lumix G100 mirrorless camera and grip. That followed up Sony’s ZV-1, which arrives with much of the same emphasis and a similar accessory.

Manfrotto PIXI Xtreme Mini Tripod features:

The PIXI Xtreme gives you double functionality: it can perform both as a stable tripod and as a comfortable ergonomic grip to capture great videos, take selfies and incredible images that really stand out from the rest. Its ball head gives you the flexibility to shoot at any angle, and quickly and intuitively balance shots on uneven surfaces.

