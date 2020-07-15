Bring the gym home, this half balance ball resistance band setup is 25% off

Today only, Woot is offering the Finer Form Half Ball Balance Trainer with Resistance Bands for $74.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $100 or so, today’s offer is nearly 25% off the going rate, $5 below the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is a half balance ball with integrated resistance bands that supports a multitude of different exercises to target your abdominals, obliques and much more. The ball supports up to 660-pounds of weight and is made a “high-quality PVC” while the resistance bands feature gripped handles to prevent slipping and vibration. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, if you can go without the half balance ball here, there are resistance band sets out there for much less. The Black Mountain Products 5-piece Resistance Band Set comes in at under $29 Prime shipped and carries even better ratings from over 1,000 Amazon customers. Clearly you’ll have to find another way to target your core, but this set is still a great way to get a workout in at home, or just about anywhere for that matter.

We also have some great workout tech companion deals running right now. Those include AirPods with Wired Charging Case, Sony’s latest true wireless earbuds, and the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker, just to name a few. You might also want to try Nintendo’s freebie workout game if you have a Switch laying around.

More on the Finer Form Half Ball Balance Trainer:

The New and Improved Finer Form Half Ball Balance Trainer is the perfect accessory to add to your home gym, or to bring to the office for a quick workout. We’ve added strong resistance bands and new edge-grips to the ball so you can do more than ever before. Supporting dozens of exercises, the Balance Trainer specializes in working the core muscles around your stomach, lower back and now arms! Whether you’re looking to target the obliques, your upper or lower abs, or strengthen your lower back muscles, the Balance Trainer is a great addition to every workout routine.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!