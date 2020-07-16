Klipsch’s Wireless Bookshelf Speakers upgrade your setup: $400 (33% off), more

Amazon is currently offering a pair of Klipsch Reference Wireless RW-51M Bookshelf Speakers for $399.88 shipped. Typically selling for $599 at B&H and direct from Klipsch, today’s offer saves you 33% and matches the all-time low set only once before. Whether you’re looking to bring some professional-grade sound to a desk setup or upgrade your home theater, Klipsch’s recent RW-51M speakers are up to the task. Each speaker sports a 60W amplifier which powers a 1-inch aluminum tweeter and 5.25-inch copper-spun IMG woofer. The inclusion of Bluetooth connectivity rounds out the notable features, allowing this pair to work directly with a Mac and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Klipsch Synergy Black Label B-200 Bookshelf Speakers for $144. Down from $249, today’s offer marks a new all-time low and saves you $105. This more affordable pair of speakers features Klipsch’s Tractrix Horn technology which “provides a uniform dispersion pattern and allows for placement just about anywhere.” Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers.

Regardless of which pair you end up with, complete your new audio setup with a pair of wall-mounted speaker stands at just $29. Bringing these into the mix let you get the perfect angle for the speakers and free up some space on your desk or home entertainment console.

Klipsch Reference Wireless Bookshelf Speakers features:

Add wireless stereo sound to your WiSA-compatible system with this pair of Klipsch Reference Wireless RW-51M Bookshelf Speakers. They connect wirelessly to your WiSA-compatible system, including select 2019 LG OLED or NanoCell TVs, Xbox One with an Axiim LINK transmitter, and other devices, to provide stereo audio with no wired audio connections.

