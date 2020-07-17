Ameriwood’s spacious Parsons XI Desk falls under $89 at Amazon (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Parsons Xl Desk for $88.81 shipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by about a week. Today’s deal is $20 off the price it has been for months and among the best Amazon offers we’ve tracked in 2020. This desk from Ameriwood sports two drawers, perfect for stealthily stowing cables and the like without cluttering up your office. It sports a clean white look with a desk-top that comes preassembled and only needs the legs to be attached. Once put together, it measures 30- by 47.7- by 19.7-inches. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Need an office chair to go with it? We’ve got you covered with a fresh deal on this deluxe bankers desk chair at $103.50. Typically priced at $140, going this route shaves more than $36 off what you’d usually have to part with. It’s height-adjustable and features a wooden design that’s bound to pair nicely with your new desk.

Oh, and let’s not forget about the current discount on Microsoft’s Wireless Keyboard + Mouse Combo. Buyers can refresh aging peripherals for $27.50, which offers up 20% in savings. For this price you’ll score both a full-size mouse and keyboard that are completely wire-free.

Ameriwood Home Parsons Xl Desk features:

Personalize your home office with the functional Ameriwood Home Parsons Large Desk with 2 Drawers for double the space and double the drawers

Desk top comes preassembled – just attach the legs. Assembled dimensions: 30″h x 47.7″w x 19.7″d. Shipping weight is approximately 40.37 lbs

The white finish brings a timeless style to any room

