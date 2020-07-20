Hover-1 Rally Electric Scooter hits a new all-time low of $160 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Rally Electric Folding Scooter for $159.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its $230 going rate, today’s deal beats our last mention by $20 and marks a new all-time low. This scooter has a fully foldable design and built-in suspension for a smooth ride. The LCD display showcases your speed and range, where you can track how much of your 7-mile charge is left and how close to the 12MPH maximum speed you’re riding. Whether you’re looking to pick one of these up for a teen or yourself, the Hover-1 Rally offers support for riders of up to 264-pounds. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for something a little more budget-focused? Swagtron’s Swagskate NG3 is a great option. At $99 shipped, it’ll save you over $60 compared to today’s lead deal. Plus, you can learn more about this unique ridable in our announcement coverage, where we go in-depth as to its specs and features.

Regardless of which ride-on you get, be sure to stay safe while having fun. OutdoorMaster’s helmet is a #1 best-seller at Amazon and can be yours for just $39 shipped. It’s designed to fit heads of all shapes and sizes, protecting your noggin from any potential bumps or bruises that might result from falling off your new toy.

Hover-1 Rally features:

Built-in Suspension and Built-In Wheel Reflector

Sleek Folding Electric Scooter

Electronic Throttle and Brake

LED light and LCD Display

Motor: 300W Brushless

