Hover-1 Rally Electric Scooter hits a new all-time low of $160 at Amazon

- Jul. 20th 2020 7:51 pm ET

Get this deal
$230 $160
0

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Rally Electric Folding Scooter for $159.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its $230 going rate, today’s deal beats our last mention by $20 and marks a new all-time low. This scooter has a fully foldable design and built-in suspension for a smooth ride. The LCD display showcases your speed and range, where you can track how much of your 7-mile charge is left and how close to the 12MPH maximum speed you’re riding. Whether you’re looking to pick one of these up for a teen or yourself, the Hover-1 Rally offers support for riders of up to 264-pounds. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for something a little more budget-focused? Swagtron’s Swagskate NG3 is a great option. At $99 shipped, it’ll save you over $60 compared to today’s lead deal. Plus, you can learn more about this unique ridable in our announcement coverage, where we go in-depth as to its specs and features.

Regardless of which ride-on you get, be sure to stay safe while having fun. OutdoorMaster’s helmet is a #1 best-seller at Amazon and can be yours for just $39 shipped. It’s designed to fit heads of all shapes and sizes, protecting your noggin from any potential bumps or bruises that might result from falling off your new toy.

Hover-1 Rally features:

  • Built-in Suspension and Built-In Wheel Reflector
  • Sleek Folding Electric Scooter
  • Electronic Throttle and Brake
  • LED light and LCD Display
  • Motor: 300W Brushless

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$230 $160
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Green Deals

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide