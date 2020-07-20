Satechi’s USB-C Apple Watch Charger returns to all-time low at $32 (Save 20%)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its USB-C Magnetic Apple Watch Charging Dock for $31.99 shipped. Saving you 20% from the usual $40 price tag, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This compact Apple Watch charger forgoes a cable altogether in order to provide a streamlined way to refuel your wearable. It’s just as ideal for your everyday carry as it is to charge your Apple Watch right from a MacBook’s USB-C ports. Satechi rounds out its dock with an aluminum design that’ll blend right in with the rest of your Apple setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 175 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for more.

Ditch the ultra-portable form-factor and go with one of Apple’s official chargers and save even more. The USB-C Apple Watch cord goes for $25 at Amazon right now, letting you pocket some additional cash compared to the featured deal.

And for all of your other charging needs, go swing by this morning’s Anker roundup for deals from $10 on iPhone accessories and the brand’s all-new Thunderbolt 3 docks. Then for even more discounts, our smartphone accessories guide has you covered, as well.

Satechi USB-C Apple Watch Dock features:

Keep your Apple Watch powered wherever you go with the Satechi USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock. Designed to fit all Apple Watch sizes, the Magnetic Charging Dock features an USB-C connection to recharge your Apple Watch when connected to any powered Type-C device. With its sleek yet ultra-portable design, the USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock helps keep your Apple Watch powered and on your wrist for when it matters most.

