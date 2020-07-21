Gigabyte’s AERO 15 OLED laptop is made for your home office at $1,399

Amazon is offering the Gigabyte AERO 15 2.6GHz i7/16GB/512GB OLED Gaming Laptop for $1,399 shipped. Down from its $1,900 going rate, today’s deal is the second-best all-time price that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. While most laptops, including Apple, stick to traditional LCD displays, Gigabyte has gone with OLED on its high-end gaming AERO computer here. You’ll find the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics card built-in, making it perfect for gaming on-the-go or editing while on-location. This would also be a great computer for dabbling with Microsoft’s Flight Simulator later this year, though we’ve got more on that specific game after the break. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Should you want to play Flight Simulator 2020 to its fullest, today’s lead deal doesn’t quite match up to the requirements running the game at max will need. While it’ll handle the game great for mobile play, we’ve broken down the requirements to play the game at max (and minimum, as well as recommended specs) and have that right here for you.

Gigabyte AERO OLED Gaming Laptop features:

15. 6″ 3mm ultra-thin bezel | Samsung UHD 3840×2160 AMOLED display | 100%DCI-P3 Color Gamut, more colors than sRGB

Best Color Accuracy: Individually calibrated and certified with X-Rite Pantone

9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H 6 core processor w/ 2. 6GHz/4. 5GHz (base/max turbo)

Powerful Graphic Performance: NVIDIA GeForce GTX1660Ti GDDR6 6GB Supports NVIDIA Optimus technology to increase gaming experience

