Western Digital’s 250GB NVMe Solid-State Drive strikes $44 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the WD Blue 250GB NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive (SN550) for $43.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting to switch to NVMe, now is a great time. Despite wielding a compact form-factor, this offering delivers performance that’s over four times faster than SATA solid-state drives. This equates to speeds of up to 2,400MB/s, trouncing 2.5-inch alternatives. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

One area where 2.5-inch drives tend to win out is price. For instance, you can grab a WD Green 240GB Internal Solid-State Drive for $35. It’s also more widely supported in older devices, making it a solid alternative for electronics that rocks an older, conventional HDD.

Oh, and while we’re on the topic of solid-state drives, did you see that Samsung debuted an 8TB 2.5-inch unit? This doubles previously offered capacities, and still manages to deliver read and write speeds of up to 560MB/s and 530MB/s, respectively. This model is a part of the second-generation Samsung 870 QVO lineup. Read our coverage to find out about all of its new offerings.

WD Blue 250GB NVMe SSD features:

Boost your system’s performance with next-gen NVMe SSDs

Over 4 times faster than our SATA SSDs

Western Digital designed controller and firmware for optimized performance

Western Digital SSD dashboard constantly monitors the health of your SSD

NVMe drive not compatible with SATA interface

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!