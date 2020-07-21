Western Digital’s 250GB NVMe Solid-State Drive strikes $44 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the WD Blue 250GB NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive (SN550) for $43.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting to switch to NVMe, now is a great time. Despite wielding a compact form-factor, this offering delivers performance that’s over four times faster than SATA solid-state drives. This equates to speeds of up to 2,400MB/s, trouncing 2.5-inch alternatives. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
One area where 2.5-inch drives tend to win out is price. For instance, you can grab a WD Green 240GB Internal Solid-State Drive for $35. It’s also more widely supported in older devices, making it a solid alternative for electronics that rocks an older, conventional HDD.
Oh, and while we’re on the topic of solid-state drives, did you see that Samsung debuted an 8TB 2.5-inch unit? This doubles previously offered capacities, and still manages to deliver read and write speeds of up to 560MB/s and 530MB/s, respectively. This model is a part of the second-generation Samsung 870 QVO lineup. Read our coverage to find out about all of its new offerings.
WD Blue 250GB NVMe SSD features:
- Boost your system’s performance with next-gen NVMe SSDs
- Over 4 times faster than our SATA SSDs
- Western Digital designed controller and firmware for optimized performance
- Western Digital SSD dashboard constantly monitors the health of your SSD
- NVMe drive not compatible with SATA interface
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
