Amazon 1-day Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses sale from $36 (Up to 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses. Everything in today’s sale ships free with most styles carrying solid 4+ star ratings. The deals start from just $36 with shades for the whole family including unisex options and some for the kids. A perfect time to score some new styles to match your summer outfits, today’s sale includes a wide-range of designs from Ray-Ban and Oakley in a variety of colors. Head below the fold for a closer look at some of our top picks and more.
Amazon Ray-Ban and Oakley Sale:
- Ray-Ban Blaze Double Bridge Square $100 (Reg. $130+)
- Ray-Ban Erika $78.50 (Reg. $153)
- Ray-Ban Erika Round $76.50 (Reg. $153)
- Ray-Ban Unisex Blaze Aviator $100 (Reg. $180+)
- Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses $89.50 (Reg. $179)
- Oakley Men’s Jupiter Squared $93 (Reg. $186)
- Oakley Men’s Latch Key Round $98 (Reg. $195)
- And many more…
More on the Ray-Ban Blaze:
- 100% UV PROTECTION: Ray-Ban sunglass lenses are coated with 100% UV protection to protect your eyes from all harmful UV rays.
- RB4292N BLAZE DOUBLE BRIDGE SQUARE SUNGLASSES: These Ray-Ban sunglasses feature a sleek, square metal frame with flat lenses and a double bridge.
- CASE & CLEANING CLOTH INCLUDED: Each pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses come with a cleaning cloth and case to clean and protect your sunglasses from scratches and damage.
