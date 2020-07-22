Amazon 1-day Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses sale from $36 (Up to 50% off)

- Jul. 22nd 2020 8:18 am ET

From $36
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses. Everything in today’s sale ships free with most styles carrying solid 4+ star ratings. The deals start from just $36 with shades for the whole family including unisex options and some for the kids. A perfect time to score some new styles to match your summer outfits, today’s sale includes a wide-range of designs from Ray-Ban and Oakley in a variety of colors. Head below the fold for a closer look at some of our top picks and more.

Amazon Ray-Ban and Oakley Sale:

Once you’ve got your glasses sorted there, swing by our fashion deal hub for the rest of your outfit. There is a massive selection of ongoing sales right now including Michael Kors, the Lacoste Summer Sale, this Nike Flash Sale, and loads more right here. Also, be sure to check out our picks for the best hiking shoes for men under $60.

More on the Ray-Ban Blaze:

  • 100% UV PROTECTION: Ray-Ban sunglass lenses are coated with 100% UV protection to protect your eyes from all harmful UV rays.
  • RB4292N BLAZE DOUBLE BRIDGE SQUARE SUNGLASSES: These Ray-Ban sunglasses feature a sleek, square metal frame with flat lenses and a double bridge.
  • CASE & CLEANING CLOTH INCLUDED: Each pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses come with a cleaning cloth and case to clean and protect your sunglasses from scratches and damage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $36
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Ray-Ban

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard