Save $30 on Brydge’s aluminum 10.2-inch iPad keyboard at an Amazon low of $100

- Jul. 22nd 2020 8:28 am ET

Brydge Technologies via Amazon is currently offering its Aluminum Bluetooth 10.2-inch iPad Keyboard for $99.99 shipped in three styles. Down from its $130 list price, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Designed with Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad in mind, this keyboard is crafted from a single piece of “high-grade” aluminum and enables you to get work done just about anywhere. It pairs over Bluetooth and sports a set of backlit keys as well as an adjustable hinge that delivers an ideal viewing angle in various positions. Plus, with 12-months of battery life, you won’t have to worry about keeping another accessory charged up on a regular basis. Over 125 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

If you can get away without turning your iPad into a laptop with a keyboard case, save even more with Logitech’s Multi-Device Keyboard at $35 instead. This alternative sports much of the same typing capabilities alongside Bluetooth connectivity and even a slot to prop up your tablet. It can also pair with more than one device at a time for those with multiple machines in their workflow.

This morning we spotted some discounts on iPad Pro and AppleCare+ bundles, which are taking  up to $530 off the usual price tags. Best Buy’s on-going Apple Shopping Event has now been joined by a back to school sale at B&H on Macs, iPads, and more. Of course, there’s even more in our Apple guide, as well.

Brydge Aluminum 10.2-inch iPad Keyboard features:

The Brydge 10.2 Bluetooth keyboard takes productivity to the next level. When paired with the new iPad (7th Gen), this combination creates the ultimate daily device. A perfect balance between tablet and laptop, the 10.2 allows you to get work done anywhere, anytime.

