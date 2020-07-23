Amazon has the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S10e Unlocked at $499 today ($200+ off)

- Jul. 23rd 2020 7:49 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy S10e Factory Unlocked 256GB Android Smartphone for $499 shipped. That’s more than $200 off the $700 going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low. The Galaxy S10e features a 5.8-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen with “all-day battery” as well as new additions like Single Take AI and Pro Video. Other features include capacitive fingerprint scanning, facial recognition, and a 10MP selfie camera along with a 12MP super speed dual pixel and 16MP ultra wide sensors on the back. Rated 4+ stars. Hit up our hands-on review for the S10e, then head below for more.

Unless you plan on going naked with your new Galaxy S10e, it might be a good idea to grab a case for protection. The Spigen Liquid Air Armor, specifically designed for the Galaxy S10e, comes in at under $12 Prime shipped on Amazon with solid ratings from nearly 2,000 customers. It wireless charging compatible and features a “light and shock-absorbent frame.”

We also still have Samsung’s Galaxy A51 Android Smartphone down at an all-time low of $280 right now. While not quite as feature-rich overall as today’s lead deal, it’s a great budget-conscious option. Hit up our Android deal hub and the latest Android app roundup for more.

More on the Samsung Galaxy S10e Unlocked 256GB:

  • Updated Camera Features: Get the more powerful S10e with a software update that gives you all new features including Single Take AI, Pro Video and more
  • High-quality camera lenses: With a full set of pro lenses, including ultrawide for stunning landscapes and micro-zoom for epic details, Galaxy S10e is a studio in your pocket, featuring live video bokeh, precision audio focus and super-stabilization
  • Photos and video with one tap: capture multiple images and video all at once, in one tap. Lenses, effects and filters capture the best of every moment, every time

