A new all-time low brings Wemo’s HomeKit Light Switch to $25 (Save 38%)

Amazon is currently offering the Wemo Smart Wi-Fi HomeKit Light Switch for $24.99 shipped. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low. With HomeKit support leading the way, Wemo’s Light Switch is about as versatile as they come with Alexa, Assistant, and other smart home platform integration, as well. Alongside providing a more cost-effective way to get whole-home smart lighting, you’ll benefit from the ability to set schedules, a hub-less design, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 575 customers. Head below the fold for more.

Ditch the in-wall design offered by the featured light switch in favor of the Wemo Mini Smart Plug. If you’re like me and can’t install a switch due to being a renter, or just prefer the simplicity of a plug, this $20 option is worth a look. You’ll still be able to command a lamp or other appliance with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant like the switch above.

Or if you’re looking to give your Zigbee setup an upgrade, we just took a hands-on look at Jasco’s new outdoor smart plug. This smart home accessory enters as a first of its kind with Zigbee 3.0 support and plenty of enticing features for the price. Get all the details right here, and then swing by our smart home guide for even more.

Wemo HomeKit Light Switch features:

The Wemo Smart Light Switch uses your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of your lights from anywhere in the world. No subscription or hub is required: simply install the light switch and start controlling your lights from the wall, App, or with your voice. Using the free Wemo App, you can switch your lights on and off and set worry-free schedules no matter where you are.

