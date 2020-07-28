Garmin’s Venu GPS Smartwatch drops to new all-time low at $269 (Save $81)

Amazon currently offers the Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch at $269 shipped in gold. Down from its $350 going rate, today’s offer is $31 under concurrent discounts on other styles, amounts to $81 in savings, and marks a new all-time low. Centered around its AMOLED display, this wearable packs 5-day battery life, integrates with Spotify and other services so you can rock out while on a run, and more. It monitors the typical roster of fitness metrics, alongside respiration, sleep, and other stats. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 560 customers. Head below for more deals from $97.

Other Garmin wearable deals include:

Garmin Venu features:

Beautiful. Detailed. Alive. The venu™ GPS smartwatch features a bright, beautiful display and a battery life of up to five days, so you can spend more time doing the activities you love. Get on-screen, Animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates workouts right on your wrist. With the broadest available range of all-day health monitoring features — including respiration tracking, body battery™ energy monitor, stress and more — venu can show you the full picture of your health in vivid detail.

