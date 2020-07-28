Garmin’s Venu GPS Smartwatch drops to new all-time low at $269 (Save $81)

- Jul. 28th 2020 3:25 pm ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch at $269 shipped in gold. Down from its $350 going rate, today’s offer is $31 under concurrent discounts on other styles, amounts to $81 in savings, and marks a new all-time low. Centered around its AMOLED display, this wearable packs 5-day battery life, integrates with Spotify and other services so you can rock out while on a run, and more. It monitors the typical roster of fitness metrics, alongside respiration, sleep, and other stats. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 560 customers. Head below for more deals from $97.

Other Garmin wearable deals include:

Swing by our fitness tracker guide for even more deals right now. Yesterday, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 dropped to $249, which amounts to $51 in savings. There’s also additional ways to get in the smartwatch game from $169.

Garmin Venu features:

Beautiful. Detailed. Alive. The venu™ GPS smartwatch features a bright, beautiful display and a battery life of up to five days, so you can spend more time doing the activities you love. Get on-screen, Animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates workouts right on your wrist. With the broadest available range of all-day health monitoring features — including respiration tracking, body battery™ energy monitor, stress and more — venu can show you the full picture of your health in vivid detail.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Fitness Tracker Garmin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go