Save 32% and grab three Google Nest Mini speakers for the price of two at $100

Verizon Wireless is currently offering a 3-pack of Google Nest Mini Speakers for $99.99 shipped once three have been added to your cart. Typically you’d pay $147 for the package, with today’s offer saving you 32% and marking one of the best we’ve seen in months. Whether you’re looking to enjoy multi-room audio, command smart home devices, or leverage the speaker for something else, today’s offer makes it easy to expand your Assistant setup with three Nest Minis. Compared to the original, Google’s latest compact smart speaker delivers louder audio playback, an added microphone for listening to voice commands, and more. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alternatively, if you’re more of a fan of Alexa, an Echo Dot with 2-months of Amazon Music unlimited will run you $17 right now. You’ll be trading off the Assistant functionality of the lead deal, and only scoring a single speaker. But the price is hard to pass up if you’re not ready to go all-in on the Google ecosystem.

While you’re expanding your Assistant smart home, right now we’re still spotting a $54 discount on the Nest Hello Video Doorbell. Having dropped to $175, this will bring motion alerts and 1080p feeds to your front door. Find all of our other ongoing smart home deals in our hub.

G oogle Nest Mini features:

Meet the 2nd generation Nest Mini, the smart speaker you control with your voice. Just say “Hey Google” to play songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, and more. Music sounds bigger and richer. Ask your Google Assistant about the weather, news, or almost anything. Hear your personalized schedule, current weather conditions, and reminders. Set timers and alarms. And control your compatible smart devices.

