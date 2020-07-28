Plugable, a well-known brand around here, just launched its latest USB-C multiport Adapter. It offers the ability to hook up an iPad or MacBook to a monitor and a few peripherals, making it super easy to work from home.

Make it easier to work from home with Plugable’s latest USB-C adapter

Plugable went dead simple with its latest USB-C adapter. Offering only three ports, Plugable’s new USB-C Multiport Adapter offers up to 60W charging passthrough, HDMI 1.4 (for up to 4K30), and USB-A 3.0. These are the “most frequently used laptop and tablet add-ons” that Plugable found. By offering a limited port selection, the company was able to make this hub both budget-friendly and super compact.

Only three ports? How useful can that really be

Let’s break it down real quick. Picking up hubs that have a ton of ports can be a little cumbersome, and honestly, how often do you utilize every port at the same time. Plugable wanted to go back to basics here and brought the most-used ports to its latest dongle. The 60W USB-C charging passthrough is fantastic if you have a MacBook Air or an older MacBook with only one or two ports on it. This allows you to use the dongle and charge while only taking up a single port.

The HDMI port on Plugable’s latest USB-C adapter will allow you to easily hook up to an external display, which can be crucial while working. Even when I had my 15-inch MacBook Pro, the screen just didn’t have enough room for me to comfortably work. But, being able to plug into a larger monitor really can help step up productivity like nothing else.

When it comes to using external mice, SD card readers, and other USB-based peripherals, it’s rare you’ll need more than one when on-the-go, and that’s really what this hub was designed for. It wasn’t meant to convert your computer into a desktop at home. Plugable designed it to easily fit into a suitcase or laptop bag and give you the ability to utilize necessary devices while traveling or away from home. This compact solution delivers all of the necessities in one budget-friendly package.

Ok, but how low-cost is it?

Plugable was able to deliver those three features above in its USB-C Multiport Adapter $24.99 shipped at Amazon. The best part? It has a $5 discount for launch, making it just $20 shipped right now. Prime isn’t even required to bag free shipping here either, allowing all to cash in on the savings.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!