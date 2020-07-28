Plugable’s latest USB-C dock lets you work on-the-go or at home easier [Deal]

- Jul. 28th 2020 9:09 pm ET

0

Plugable, a well-known brand around here, just launched its latest USB-C multiport Adapter. It offers the ability to hook up an iPad or MacBook to a monitor and a few peripherals, making it super easy to work from home.

Make it easier to work from home with Plugable’s latest USB-C adapter

Plugable went dead simple with its latest USB-C adapter. Offering only three ports, Plugable’s new USB-C Multiport Adapter offers up to 60W charging passthrough, HDMI 1.4 (for up to 4K30), and USB-A 3.0. These are the “most frequently used laptop and tablet add-ons” that Plugable found. By offering a limited port selection, the company was able to make this hub both budget-friendly and super compact.

Only three ports? How useful can that really be

Let’s break it down real quick. Picking up hubs that have a ton of ports can be a little cumbersome, and honestly, how often do you utilize every port at the same time. Plugable wanted to go back to basics here and brought the most-used ports to its latest dongle. The 60W USB-C charging passthrough is fantastic if you have a MacBook Air or an older MacBook with only one or two ports on it. This allows you to use the dongle and charge while only taking up a single port.

The HDMI port on Plugable’s latest USB-C adapter will allow you to easily hook up to an external display, which can be crucial while working. Even when I had my 15-inch MacBook Pro, the screen just didn’t have enough room for me to comfortably work. But, being able to plug into a larger monitor really can help step up productivity like nothing else.

When it comes to using external mice, SD card readers, and other USB-based peripherals, it’s rare you’ll need more than one when on-the-go, and that’s really what this hub was designed for. It wasn’t meant to convert your computer into a desktop at home. Plugable designed it to easily fit into a suitcase or laptop bag and give you the ability to utilize necessary devices while traveling or away from home. This compact solution delivers all of the necessities in one budget-friendly package.

Ok, but how low-cost is it?

Plugable was able to deliver those three features above in its USB-C Multiport Adapter $24.99 shipped at Amazon. The best part? It has a $5 discount for launch, making it just $20 shipped right now. Prime isn’t even required to bag free shipping here either, allowing all to cash in on the savings.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.
New Product Plugable

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide