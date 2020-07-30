Sabrent USB-C 3.1/3.2 NVMe enclosures are perfect for OTG storage from $29.50

- Jul. 30th 2020 1:41 pm ET

0

Store4PC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Sabrent USB-C 3.1/3.2 External NVMe Enclosures priced from $29.50 shipped. Our favorite is the USB-C 3.2 Tool-free Enclosure for $29.69 in Silver with the code 34ETPO1N at checkout. You can also score the same enclosure in Black with the code 345LQ439 at checkout. Down from its $45 going rate, today’s deal matches our last mention and is among the best pricing available. If you’re looking for a way to have super speedy storage with you everywhere, this is a great way to do it. NVMe drives require no external power and since there are no moving parts, even slight drops or jostles during usage won’t harm it. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for other external enclosures on sale.

More Sabrent deals:

For those just wanting to turn an old 2.5-inch HDD or SSD into an external drive, it can be done for far less. This enclosure from Orico offers USB 3.0 speeds and comes in at just $8 Prime shipped on Amazon.

Do you already have an external HDD that needs to be adapted from USB-A to USB-C? Well, nonda has its highly-rated USB-A to USB-C Dongles on sale in a 2-pack for just $8 Prime shipped right now.

Sabrent USB 3.2 External NVMe Enclosure features:

  • SPEED – USB 3.2 Port supports data transmission speeds of up to 10Gbps for steady and efficient data transfer. Backward compatible with USB 3.1 and USB 3.0 at respective speed limits.
  • CONVENIENCE – No more screws! This enclosure is 100% tool-free allowing you to swap drives with ease.
  • DESIGN – Ultra-slim aluminum alloy sandblasted shell. Sleek, Durable, and Convenient. Portable yet durable, ideal for traveling.

