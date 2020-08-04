Aukey’s 12-in-1 USB-C hub is a must-have for any MacBook Pro at $50 (Reg. $70)

Aukey Shop US via Amazon is offering its 12-in-1 USB-C Hub for $49.69 shipped with the code N6U46LHV at checkout. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you have Apple’s latest iPad Pro or MacBook Pro, you know the struggle of having only Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports. Well, today’s hub remedies that problem by offering 12 ports that are all available through just one cable. Offering 100W USB-C PD charging passthrough, it allows you to charge even Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with ease. You’ll also find VGA, two HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, SD/microSD, USB-A, and more available here. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking to pick up a hub like this without dropping as much cash? VAVA has an 8-in-1 option that is available for $36 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This model ditches a few of the ports today’s lead deal offers to be more budget-friendly. You’ll notably lose out on VGA, one of the HDMI ports, and several of the USB-A hookups.

However, those on an even tighter budget will want to consider nonda’s USB-A to USB-C adapter 2-pack. It can be picked up for just $8 Prime shipped and easily adapts two USB-A devices to be utilized with USB-C.

Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

12-in-1 USB C Hub: Turn a single USB-C port into 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, 2 HDMI ports, 1 VGA port, 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, 1 USB-C data port, 1 USB Power Delivery charging port, and SD & microSD card slots. What you get:AUKEY CB-C78 12-in-1 USB-C Hub, User Manual

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!