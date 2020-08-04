Score the Segway Ninebot S + Go Kart Attachment Kit at under $1,000 ($290 off)

Best Buy is currently offering a bundle with Segway’s Ninebot S Self-balancing Scooter + Ninebot Go Kart Mini Attachment Kit for $999.98 shipped. For comparison, if you were to buy both the Ninebot S and the Go Kart Mini kit at Amazon you’d pay a combined $1,290. Today’s deal is within $50 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. These two pair perfectly together, as the Ninebot S is required for the Go Kart portion to function. It allows you to enjoy riding around your neighborhood either with two wheels or four, depending on what mood you’re in. Rated 4.2+ stars.

Cruise around on the Swagskate NG3 Electric Skateboard for an entirely different experience. You’ll still feel the wind in your hair, have the sun beating down on you, and avoid having to use tons of effort to ride here. At $99, the Swagskate NG3 would be a great alternative to today’s lead deal. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

On a tighter budget? The Swagtron Commuter Kick Scooter is a fantastic choice. Coming in at $80 on Amazon, you’ll have to do a bit more work to use this one. But, it’ll still get you outside, and at over 90% below what today’s lead deal would cost you.

Ninebot S features:

Sturdy & Powerful : Ninebot S is compact, weighting just 28 lbs with a max load of 220 lbs. Thanks to the dual 400W motors, it can easily reach a max speed of 10 mph. A single fully charged battery can run up to 13. 7 miles, climbing a max slope of 15°

Road Adaptive Design : 10. 5″ pneumatic tires provide a comfortable and smoother ride on bumpy roads. Knee control bar allows for precise steering and easy lifting. Applicable Age 16 – 50 years. Applicable Height – 3. 11 – 6. 6 Inch

Intelligent App Management : Download the Segway app for anti-theft function, speed limit and adjustment, vehicle self-diagnose, firmware upgrade, Ambient Light, vehicle remote control and more.

