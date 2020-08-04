Osprey’s Daylite Daypack is down at $30 for today only (40% off) + more

Today only, Woot is offering up to 50% off Osprey bags. You can score the Osprey Daylite Daypack for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $50 direct from Osprey, this backpack sells in the $42 range for most colorways at Amazon. Today’s offer is $9 below our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Along with compatibility for a wide range of other Osprey gear, this backpack is as ideal for outdoor adventures as it is for your daily carry. Features include a large panel-loading main compartment, side mesh pockets for water bottles and more, exterior pocket with a key clip, Spacermesh shoulder straps, and a multi-function interior sleeve for hydration or your tablet. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,300 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s offer on the robust Osprey Daypack is slightly below Amazon’s price on the basic JanSport backpacks. But you might want to give the PUMA Evercat 3.0 Backpack a closer look if you don’t need the hiking-ready aspects or compatibility with the larger Osprey ecosystem. It starts at $19 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from over 2,300 Amazon customers.

But there are plenty more backpacks, messenger bags, and duffles on sale right now. You’ll find Fossil, Timbuk2, and Osprey options from $26 right here as well as Lowepro, Pacsafe, and Travelpro bags up to 30% off. And be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Osprey Woot sale.

More on the Osprey Daylite Daypack:

Large panel loading main compartment provides accessibility to inside contents

Dual stretch mesh side pockets provide additional storage options

The multi-function interior sleeve can be used for either a hydration reservoir or tablet

Mesh-covered die-cut foam back panel provides both comfort and ventilation.

Front zippered pocket with mesh organizer and key clip

Total volume: 13L – Attaches to a variety of compatible Osprey Packs

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!