Peak Design’s Everyday Backpack 20L V1 drops to an all-time low of $130

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L V1 for $129.95 shipped in Heritage Tan. Originally $260, you’ll find this backpack for $203 at Amazon and $182 direct from Peak. Today’s deal beats our last mention by $20 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. I’ve used Peak’s Everyday Backpack for quite a few years now, eventually upgrading to the V2 of it at launch. I love the room I have in my Everyday Backpack for storing camera gear, my MacBook Pro, an iPad, and even strapping a tripod to the bottom of it. It’s truly an all-in-one solution for photographers and videographers. Rated 4.4/5 stars, and you can learn more about what Peak has to offer in our announcement and hands-on coverage of the v2 lineup.

If you’ve yet to dip into the Peak Design pool and are wanting to pick up something with a slightly different design, we’ve got you covered. Launched as part of the V2 lineup, the Everyday Sling 6L is a great option for those on a slightly tighter budget. It offers enough room for a 13-inch MacBook, iPad Pro, a camera, and a few spare lenses. At $100 shipped, you have three colors to pick from here.

However, those already inside of Peak’s ecosystem will want to check out the Capture Camera Clip V3. This straps to your bag and secures to the bottom of a camera, allowing you to always have it at the ready. Coming in at $70 shipped, it’s a must-have accessory for anyone who owns a Peak Design bag.

Looking for something a bit different? Osprey’s Daylite Daypack is down to $30 shipped, today only. That saves you 40%, and we’ve got other deals on backpacks and bags for your everyday carry right here as well.

Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L V1 features:

Designed for the creative and active individual, the 20L Heritage Tan Everyday Backpack from Peak Design has been fashioned to protect and easily expand to accommodate a variety of gear. The 20L Everyday was designed to hold a full frame DSLR with 3-4 lenses. A dedicated laptop sleeve holds a 15″ MacBook Pro laptop and 11″ tablet. Three FlexFold touch fastening dividers can be configured to create cubbies and pass-throughs to protect a variety of camera and lens combinations among other types of gear. The MagLatch system allows you to expand your bag if you find yourself carrying extra gear. Dual exterior side pockets and a compression strap can keep a tripod, umbrella, or water bottle securely attached to your backpack.

