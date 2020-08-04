Respawn’s Fortnite-themed gaming chair has a footrest at a low of $73.50

Aug. 4th 2020

Office Essentials via Rakuten is offering the Respawn Fortnite OMEGA-Xi Reclining Ergonomic Gaming Chair with Footrest (OMEGA-02) for $73.43 shipped. Down from its $184 list price at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention of $130 by over $56 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This chair sports a Fortnite theme and is designed with comfort and ergonomics in mind. You’ll find a high-back build here that offers segmented padding and an integrated headrest. Padded armrests and an extendible footrest round out the features here for a fit that is designed to stay comfortable all day. Rated 4/5 stars.

When it comes to office chairs, this is a fairly budget-focused model comparatively. For instance, the AmazonBasics Mesh Mid-back Adjustable Swivel Office Desk Chair is available for $74.50 shipped. Not only is it a dollar more expensive, but it also lacks the high-back and footrests you find in today’s lead deal.

The Furmax Office Mid-back Swivel Desk Chair is another great option. It can be picked up at Amazon for $55 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. The main thing to note here is that it likely won’t be nearly as comfortable as today’s lead deal, so do keep that in mind.

Respawn Fortnite OMEGA-Xi Gaming Chair features:

FORTNITE OMEGA GAMING CHAIR – Ready to play like a gaming legend in the Fortnite edition Omega gaming chair? A racecar-style gaming chair that provides luxury and comfort, whether it’s used for intense gaming sessions and climbing to the top of the leaderboards, or long workdays.

