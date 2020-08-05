Logitech G, the gaming division of the well-known peripheral company, is introducing an all-new G923 TRUEFORCE Racing Wheel and Pedals that offer a force feedback system, delivering “next-generation” realism and performance. Whether you game on PlayStation 4, plan to pick up a PS5 or own an Xbox One/Series X or PC, this racing wheel is a must-have for games like Forza and Gran Turismo.

Logitech’s next-generation racing wheel include TRUEFORCE force feedback

Logitech G is one of the go-to companies for gaming sim accessories, including racing and aviation. Their latest endeavor into the space includes the G923 Racing Wheel. This model offers TRUEFORCE, which is engineered for maximum realism through a new high-definition force feedback system that dials into a game’s physics and audio engine to deliver an insanely realistic experience.

TRUEFORCE is a proprietary technology that offers high-definition force feedback which revolutionizes what’s possible in supported games, according to Logitech. It uses actual game physics and audio in real-time, which gives players the ability to feel things like the roar of an engine, tire traction, the terrain of the track, and feedback of the steering wheel like never before. It connects directly to in-game engines processing things at up to 4,000 times per second, producing next-generation realism and detail.

Built-in rev indicators, double-clutch launch controls, and more make for an in-depth experience

Logitech is aiming to bring you deep into any racing sim you play with the G923 Racing Wheel. You’ll find programmable dual-clutch launch controls here, which give you the ability to get off the line cleaner and faster than ever before with maximum traction and minimum smoke. The rev indicator is a built-in colored LED light that indicates your RPM range, giving you a visual cue when you near redline.

Other features of the Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE Racing Wheel

Programmable Dual Clutch Launch Controls – allows racers to get off the line cleaner and faster with a programmable dual-clutch that facilitates maximum traction and minimum smoke.

– allows racers to get off the line cleaner and faster with a programmable dual-clutch that facilitates maximum traction and minimum smoke. Built-In Rev Indicator – built-in colored LED lights indicate your RPM range, alerting the racer when they’re hitting redline.

– built-in colored LED lights indicate your RPM range, alerting the racer when they’re hitting redline. On-Wheel Game Controls – game controls for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5* consoles integrated into the steering wheel for total control at your fingertips.

– game controls for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5* consoles integrated into the steering wheel for total control at your fingertips. Progressive Brake Pedals – featuring a new progressive spring for a more responsive feel, the new brake pedal responsiveness adds more realism and control.

– featuring a new progressive spring for a more responsive feel, the new brake pedal responsiveness adds more realism and control. 24-Point Selection Dial – built-in selection dial allows the racer to adjust traction, torque, automatic stability management, brake force, and more.

Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE Racing Wheel pricing and availability

Logitech’s latest G923 TRUEFORCE Racing Wheel is available to pre-order now at $399.99 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with PlayStation 5 support coming this holiday season. It’s slated to ship in August 2020.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!